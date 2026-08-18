Shooter Mehuli shocked after exclusion from Arjuna awardees' list

CHENNAI: "I am shocked," was the reaction from Mehuli Ghosh after her name was struck off from the list of Arjuna awardees on Tuesday. More than six months after the selection panel recommended names for the National Sports Awards for 2025, the sports ministry on Tuesday released the final list of recipients for the previous year and the shooter's name was missing.

More than anything, the ministry decided not to bestow Khel Ratna on any athlete after the panel didn't recommend any name for the coveted award. Besides, the list of 24 athletes as recommended for the Arjuna Award by the panel headed by former Supreme Court Judge Arun Kumar Mishra was pruned to 17 by the ministry. It also meant the 10m air rifle shooter from West Bengal missed out on an Arjuna Award.

The shooter, who has won multiple medals at the World Championships apart from finishing on podium in the junior and senior World Cups, was at a loss of words after hearing the developments. "I don't know what else an athlete has to do after qualifying for Olympics and winning World Championships medals to gain eligibility for the national sports awards," Ghosh, who competed at the 2024 Paris Games, told this daily. "I just want to know what else I can do," she added.

The 25-year-old shooter refrained from revealing her next move but said she has spoken to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and got a positive response from the national governing body. It should be noted that Ghosh applied for the award three years ago as well but was not considered for the same.

"There were already names of quite a few shooters in the list including para-shooters and that might have prompted the ministry to exclude Mehuli from the final list," a source in the know of things said.

No recommendation for Khel Ratna

Contrary to common practice, it was learnt that the panel has not recommended any name for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. It was reported that midfielder Hardik Singh was recommended for the honour but a selection panel member, however, said they did not recommend any name. This year, the award selection panel featured, among others, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) vice president Gagan Narang, former shuttler Aparna Popat and former hockey player MM Somaya.