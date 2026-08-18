U20 Worlds: Woman wrestler Tanu storms into final, Muskan reaches repechage round

CHENNAI: After two days of disappointment, India were eventually assured of a medal at the ongoing U20 World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia on Tuesday as woman wrestler Tanu Sharma stormed into the final of the 72kg weight category. Another woman wrestler from the country, Muskan, also entered the repechage round in the 53kg weight category, adding to the joy of the Indian contingent.

Even as five Indian wrestlers (two men in Greco-Roman style and three women) competed on Tuesday, the day belonged to Tanu as she won three bouts to reach the final. In the qualification round, she defeated Petra Mueller of Hungary 6-0. She then overcame Russian Liliana Kazmina 9-5 to make it to the semifinal. The last-four bout turned out to be a walk in the park for the Indian wrestler as she beat Zahra Karimzada of Azerbaijan 11-0 by technical superiority. Tanu will compete against Chisato Yoshida of Japan in the final on Wednesday.

Like Tanu, Muskan made a good start winning her first two rounds. In the qualification bout, she beat Alevtyna Liashenko of Ukraine by fall and repeated the show in the 1/8 round as she pinned Electra Garaiacu of Romania. However, the quarterfinal bout against M Coles of Canada went down to the wire before Muskan lost 7-9. Coles then reached the final giving Muskan a shot at the bronze medal. She will meet Taylor Whiting of USA in the repechage round on Wednesday. Parveen from India was also in action earlier in the day. She defeated Olivia J Van Kleunen of Netherlands 10-0 in the first bout but lost the next against Morgan Turner of the USA by fall. Turner then lost the quarterfinal bout ending Parveen's campaign.

Meanwhile, Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers continued to struggle as the last two from the lot of 10 returned empty handed. Samarth G Mhakave lost the quarterfinal bout in the 60kg while Prince was defeated in the 1/8 round of the 82kg weight category. Their respective winners then couldn't make it to the finals bringing the curtains down on the Indian wrestlers' run in the tournament. On Monday, Vinit managed to enter the repechage round in the 72kg weight category but he lost the bout to go out of medal contention early in the day.