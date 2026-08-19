Tanisha and Dhruv's pursuit to lift mixed doubles category

NEW DELHI: Dhruv Kapila is fond of Matcha — a finely powdered green tea — and he enjoys it, especially when he's on the road. When asked about it, his mixed doubles partner Tanisha Crasto can't help but let out a giggle. "I really like it. Especially, when I am travelling I have it a lot. Like before matches or after matches," Dhruv says. When Tanisha was presented with the same question, it's clear that she is repulsed by it. "It tastes like grass," she says, before adding, "I don't like Matcha at all."

Their taste for the drink — deeply popular in Japan — can be different but when it comes to badminton, they have a common vision. Just before this lighted-hearted chat, they had put on a fine performance on the court, eking out an easy victory over Leong lok Chong and NG Weng Chi 21-11, 21-11 in the second round of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Indira Gandhi Stadium, here.

It was their first win. A step in the right direction as they look to challenge themselves and continue their pursuit for excellence. They have a sizeable task in store. History is against them as India have never had a medal at this event in the said category. However, the duo, who came very close to breaking that barrier last year, have been showing enough promise to make people sit up and take notice.

"Last two years have been good. The first year we were progressing, like what we have to do and how we need to achieve. But since last year we learnt a lot and this year it's going well now," Dhruv says. "There are days when we are not at our best but still we are trying to figure it out. How do we have to become more stable and keep performing well in the matches."

Both had given up other commitments — doubles (men's & women's) in order to put all their energies into this category. Tanisha was part of the 2024 Paris Games alongside Ashwini Ponnappa in the women's doubles category while Dhruv had formerly partnered MR Arjun, who is now playing alongside Hariharan Amsakarunan in the men's doubles.