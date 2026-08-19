Unbeaten India eye second-round berth, England stand in way

AMSTELVEEN: Unbeaten and brimming with confidence after a strong start to their campaign, India will look to seal a place in the second round of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup when they take on a desperate England in their final Pool D match here on Thursday.

A draw will be enough for India to progress as pool toppers, but the team would prefer to secure its passage with another strong performance after holding world number four and Olympic silver medallists China to a 2-2 draw before thrashing South Africa 6-1.

India and China are locked on four points each, but India sit atop the pool on a superior goal difference, having scored eight goals and conceded three.

England, on three points, have no such cushion and need a victory to keep their campaign alive. That makes Thursday's contest a study in contrasting stakes - India can afford to be cautious, while England have everything to lose.

India's biggest strength so far has been their attacking variety. Six different players scored in the 6-1 demolition of South Africa, underlining the depth in a team where 11 players are making their World Cup debuts.

Deepika and Navneet Kaur have already scored twice each, while Lalremsiami and Sunelita Toppo have provided pace and penetration in the forward line.

The defence, too, has looked considerably more assured. Led by Sushila Chanu, India conceded just two penalty corners against South Africa, while goalkeeper Bichu Devi and veteran of more than 300 international appearances Savita Punia have provided solidity at the back.