Want to watch Carlsen, Sindarov and Arjun & Co. in the fourth season of Global Chess League? Tickets available from Rs. 349

BENGALURU: CHESS enthusiasts hoping to catch a glimpse of Magnus Carlsen in the upcoming edition of the Global Chess League in Bengaluru can do so for Rs 349.

According to a press release issued by the franchise-based chess league on Wednesday, "Early Bird tickets start at Rs 349, giving fans access to one match and the Festival Arena, while the Rs 2,999 Premium ticket covers all four matches of the day, along with access to the Festival Arena and Premium Lounge," the release said.

The tournament will be held at the Lalit Ashok and tickets are available on BookMyShow. GCL, an initiative between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, heads to Bengaluru for the first time with the fourth edition beginning on September 5. The nine-day event will also see the return of Carlsen, the Norwegian World No. 1 who had skipped last year's event in Mumbai.

Apart from Carlsen, from an Indian perspective, there's bound to be some interest in Javokhir Sindarov, the challenger who will face D Gukesh in the World Championship later this year. Carlsen will lead Alpine APL Pipers' title defence.