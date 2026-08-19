Want to watch Carlsen, Sindarov and Arjun & Co. in the fourth season of Global Chess League? Tickets available from Rs. 349

BENGALURU: CHESS enthusiasts hoping to catch a glimpse of Magnus Carlsen in the upcoming edition of the Global Chess League in Bengaluru can do so for Rs 349.
According to a press release issued by the franchise-based chess league on Wednesday, "Early Bird tickets start at Rs 349, giving fans access to one match and the Festival Arena, while the Rs 2,999 Premium ticket covers all four matches of the day, along with access to the Festival Arena and Premium Lounge," the release said.
The tournament will be held at the Lalit Ashok and tickets are available on BookMyShow. GCL, an initiative between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, heads to Bengaluru for the first time with the fourth edition beginning on September 5. The nine-day event will also see the return of Carlsen, the Norwegian World No. 1 who had skipped last year's event in Mumbai.
Apart from Carlsen, from an Indian perspective, there's bound to be some interest in Javokhir Sindarov, the challenger who will face D Gukesh in the World Championship later this year. Carlsen will lead Alpine APL Pipers' title defence.
Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin, Divya Deshmukh and Viswanathan Anand will be some of the biggest Indian players on show during the event. "Season 4 marks GCL’s return to India for the second consecutive season, following its Mumbai edition in 2025," the release stated. "After making its mark in Dubai and London before arriving in India, the league now heads to Bengaluru, a city synonymous with technology, innovation, and a growing sporting culture, for another chapter in its journey as a global chess property."
Gourav Rakshit, GCL's Commissioner, said: “GCL is built to be experienced live, and Bengaluru will give fans a chance to get much closer to the action. From the rapid intensity on the boards to the Festival Arena, we want fans to feel part of every move, every shift in momentum, and every big moment of the league.”