Gukesh's World Championship battle will be a test of mind, not chess: Vidit

NEW DELHI: Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi believes reigning world champion D Gukesh's title defence against Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov will be a test of mental strength more than chess ability, with the Indian needing to put behind him a difficult run and rediscover the form that made 2024 an exceptional year.

Gukesh has endured an inconsistent phase since his World Championship triumph, while Sindarov heads into the marquee clash in excellent form.

Vidit, however, said a dip in results does not necessarily indicate a decline in a player's ability.

"In chess, performances, if you are not Magnus Carlsen, come in stages. For example, 2024 was an exceptional year for Gukesh. Every tournament, he had the Midas touch. Whatever he played, he was winning," Vidit told PTI.

He said form among elite players is influenced by several factors beyond their chess strength.

"Their strength is very high. A lot of things affect form -- mindset, physical condition and pressure. Sport is about whether you can bring your best on that day."

According to Vidit, Gukesh continues to work hard and has brought fresh ideas to his games but has struggled to produce the efficiency that characterised his rise to the world title.

"Usually he would convert very well, but now he is missing those wins. He is coming under time pressure a lot. He is working very hard. That's very clear from the games. But something is missing."