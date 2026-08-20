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Max Verstappen signs new Red Bull contract until 2030

Verstappen is one of the most successful Formula One drivers of all time, dominating the sport with four consecutive world championships from 2021.
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen attends a press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen attends a press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina CircuitPhoto | AFP
AFP
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ZANDVOORT: Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has signed a new contract with Red Bull until the end of 2030, the team announced Thursday, ending speculation over his future in the sport.

"Four more years of full send. We are delighted to announce that Max has signed a contract extension with the team until the end of 2030," Red Bull said on X, formerly Twitter.

The news came with preparations in full swing for Verstappen's home race, the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, and will delight his thousands of orange-clad fans.

Verstappen is one of the most successful Formula One drivers of all time, dominating the sport with four consecutive world championships from 2021.

But results have been harder to come by this season, with the 28-year-old failing to see a chequered flag in the first half of the year and sitting sixth in the drivers' championship.

Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing

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