Six things to ponder as new Premier League campaign is set to begin on Friday

With the next season of the Premier League beginning on Friday, a look at some of the potential storylines over the course of the 2026-27 season...

CHENNAI: Will Arsenal go back to back?

The Gunners, who won a first league title in 22 years, are well primed to retain the title, something they have not done in over 90 years. They have signed Bruno Guimaraes and are about to finalise the purchase of Ezri Konsa. More importantly, it's a well settled unit with clear role clarity. Even though William Saliba is set to be out for a long time, a fresh Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka could do some serious damage.

A Guardiola-less Man City

For the first time in a decade, Pep Guardiola won't be the dugout. After a trophy laden 10 years, he resigned. Enzo Maresca is in the hot seat and how will City fair? Following legends is one of the hardest things to do from a coaching perspective so there could well be a season of relative pain. There's also the legal issue hanging over the club. And with no Rodri, John Stones or Bernardo Silva, can Erling Haaland shoulder all the burden?

A new look league

As many as nine clubs changed their manager in the off-season, something unprecedented. And this change is even visible at the very top level as Chelsea (Xabi Alonso) and Liverpool (Andoni Iraola) have new coaches. In fact, it's the first time in over 40 seasons of top flight football in England that there will be no Sir Alex Ferguson, Jurgen Klopp, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho or Guardiola, five men responsible for some of the greatest teams.

Midfielders the new forwards

If the last few campaigns witnessed forwards going for astronomical sums, this seems to be the year of the midfielder. The above mentioned Guimaraes, Andrey Santos, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson have all gone for big money. They could yet be followed by moves for Ayyoub Bouaddi and Enzo Fernandez, two players who will surely command fees in excess of 100 million if they were to move clubs in this window.