Six things to ponder as new Premier League campaign is set to begin on Friday

With the next season of the Premier League beginning on Friday, a look at some of the potential storylines over the course of the 2026-27 season...
CHENNAI: Will Arsenal go back to back?
The Gunners, who won a first league title in 22 years, are well primed to retain the title, something they have not done in over 90 years. They have signed Bruno Guimaraes and are about to finalise the purchase of Ezri Konsa. More importantly, it's a well settled unit with clear role clarity. Even though William Saliba is set to be out for a long time, a fresh Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka could do some serious damage.
A Guardiola-less Man City
For the first time in a decade, Pep Guardiola won't be the dugout. After a trophy laden 10 years, he resigned. Enzo Maresca is in the hot seat and how will City fair? Following legends is one of the hardest things to do from a coaching perspective so there could well be a season of relative pain. There's also the legal issue hanging over the club. And with no Rodri, John Stones or Bernardo Silva, can Erling Haaland shoulder all the burden?
A new look league
As many as nine clubs changed their manager in the off-season, something unprecedented. And this change is even visible at the very top level as Chelsea (Xabi Alonso) and Liverpool (Andoni Iraola) have new coaches. In fact, it's the first time in over 40 seasons of top flight football in England that there will be no Sir Alex Ferguson, Jurgen Klopp, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho or Guardiola, five men responsible for some of the greatest teams.
Midfielders the new forwards
If the last few campaigns witnessed forwards going for astronomical sums, this seems to be the year of the midfielder. The above mentioned Guimaraes, Andrey Santos, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson have all gone for big money. They could yet be followed by moves for Ayyoub Bouaddi and Enzo Fernandez, two players who will surely command fees in excess of 100 million if they were to move clubs in this window.
Are Man United back?
Whisper it quietly but one of English football's great clubs has quietly had a very good pre-season. Michael Carrick, who equipped himself well, has greenlit the signings of Youri Tielemans and Santos. With Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo an imposing forward line along with Bruno Fernandes, they can go on a good run and that may include taking part in a title challenge after a very long time.
Crackdown on set-piece goals
Last season, the Premier League saw a lot of goals from corners as defenders and attackers crowded the six-yard box before deliveries were sent into what was called the 'meat wall'. To prevent a repeat of last season, the referees may watch out for similar tactics and could be more whistle happy this time around.
First week fixtures (Saturday unless specified): Arsenal vs Coventry (12.30 AM), Hull vs Man United (5.00 PM), Ipswich Town vs Sunderland 7.30 PM, Everton vs Crystal Palace 7.30 PM, Nottingham Forest vs Leeds 7.30 PM, Brentford vs Spurs 10.00 PM, Man City vs Bournemouth 6.30 PM on Sunday, Brighton vs Aston Villa 6.30 PM on Sunday, Newcastle vs Aston Villa 9.00 PM on Sunday, Fulham vs Chelsea 12.30 AM on Tuesday
Live on Star Sports Networks and JioStar
Top five transfer fees (so far; fees in pounds)
Rogers Villa to Chelsea 117mn
Anderson Nottingham Forest to Man City 116mn
Tonali Newcastle to Spurs 92.5mn
Fernandes West Ham to Spurs 85mn
Guimaraes Newcastle to Arsenal 75mn