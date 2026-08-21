BJP, AAP and SAD slam Congress over tribute to 1984 riots convict Sajjan Kumar

CHANDIGARH: With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections less than six months away, the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday criticised the Congress over tributes paid to former party leader Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and died in Delhi on Thursday. The Congress did not respond to the criticism.

The controversy began after Congress MP Deepender Hooda described Kumar as a prominent political figure whose connection with people was "exemplary" and called his death an "irreparable loss." He said Kumar was not only a prominent figure in Delhi and rural Delhi but also across North India.

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also recalled Kumar as a close friend and said a condolence motion had been passed for the former MP.

“I have spoke to him few days back and he and it was expected that he will come out on parole or bail,” Bhupinder Hooda said.

Reacting to the remarks, the BJP, AAP and SAD accused the Congress of glorifying a person convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and said the comments insulted the victims and survivors.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said Sajjan Kumar had a dark past and had been convicted for killing Sikhs.

“Still why Deepender Hooda and his father Bhupinder Singh Hooda are appreciating this person is unthinkable; this shows the anti-Sikh mind set of the Congress party. They should come out and clarify their stand,” he said.