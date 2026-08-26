Serena and Venus will play doubles at US Open

The two sisters will be in action again. According to latest updates, Serena and Venus Williams are teaming up again at the US Open.

The sisters are planning to play doubles at the tournament after receiving a wild card on Wednesday into the event they won twice.

The two sisters have been icons not just in America but across the world. Their exploits seem unparalleled in the history of tennis. Age is just a number for them.

Every time the US Open approaches their names surfaces and this time they will definitely play. Serena Williams returned to tennis this summer after a four-year absence, and the sisters were set to play at Wimbledon before Serena had to withdraw after injuring her knee in her singles loss. They played in the Cincinnati Open, losing in the first round.

The Williams sisters won the 1999 and 2009 U.S. Open doubles titles and are 27-7 in their nine appearances. They last played in 2022, losing in the first round in what was expected to be Serena's final match in Flushing Meadows.