Wrestler Dahiya's sample taken during Asiad selection trials

CHENNAI: Wrestler Mukul Dahiya's sample, which returned positive for a stimulant (Mephentermine) leading to his ouster from the 2026 Asian Games, was taken during the selection trials held to pick the national squad for the quadrennial event. The trials were held at the SAI centre in Lucknow on May 31. Dahiya competes in the 86kg weight category and stood first in the trials.

"The sample was collected during the trials," a source from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) told this daily. However, the federation got to know about the positive result a few days ago. "The result came after more than a couple of months and we got to know about it from other sources. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) informs us about the offence but this time we didn't get the communication," added the source.

Dahiya was training in Yerevan, Armenia with other selected freestyle wrestlers when he was provisionally suspended by the NADA. The WFI then directed the wrestler to return to the country and it was learnt that he has come back.

Dahiya's suspension meant India will unrepresented in two weight categories (86kg in freestyle and 130kg in Greco-Roman) in wrestling at the Games in Japan. Greco-Roman wrestler Deepanshu failed the dope test before Dahiya. The WFI requested for his replacement and tried for inclusion of Ronak Dahiya in his place but the request apparently was turned down. The Indian wrestlers will now compete in 16 weight categories (six in women wrestling and five each in men freestyle and Greco-Roman).

Meanwhile, it was also learnt that Deepanshu has been banned for eight years as the recent offence was his second. "Deepanshu has been banned for eight years as this was his second offence," informed the source. In the latest test, he returned positive for stanozolol. In the past as well, he was found positive for the same substance and was banned for three years. He returned to the fold last year and won the trials in May to book a place in the national team for the Asian Games.

Indian wrestlers won six medals in the previous edition with 2020 Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia finishing with a silver while others bagging a bronze each. Punia will again be the medal contender this time around but in a different weight category (97kg).