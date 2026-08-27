Angad Cheema maintains two-shot lead at Telangana Open

Ace golfer Angad Cheema stayed on course for his fifth DP World PGTI title and sixth win overall after shooting a seven-under 65 to retain his two-shot lead following the third round of the Rs 1 crore Telangana Open 2026 being played at Vooty Golf County, Vikarabad.

The 36-year-old from Chandigarh, Cheema (70-61-65), who began the day two shots ahead after producing a career-low 11-under 61 on Wednesday, moved to 20-under 196. Delhi’s Rashid Khan (66-67-65) matched Cheema’s 65 while playing alongside the leader to remain second at 18-under 198. Rashid kept the pressure on throughout the day with eight birdies against a solitary bogey on the par-four 17th.

Cheema’s eventful round featured an eagle on the par-five 16th, eight birdies and three bogeys. With Rashid repeatedly closing the gap, Cheema responded with enough birdies of his own to preserve the overnight advantage.

“It was definitely an up-and-down day, especially on the back nine, but overall I played really well,” said Cheema. “Rashid was making a lot of birdies, so it was important for me to keep pace with him, and I thought I did that very well.”