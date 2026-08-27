Barca test for holders, Madrid travel to Arsenal in Champions League

PSG, back-to-back champions, will face Barcelona in this year's Champions League group stages. Here's a look at some of the marquee clashes...





Chance for a PSG treble



Only a handful of clubs have won back-to-back-back Champions League titles. PSG, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskelia, have the chance to do just that after beating Inter Milan and Arsenal the last two years. However, they will face both Barcelona and Man City.



Revamped Madrid face Arsenal



When the two sides met two years before, they were humbled by the side from North London. But with a new man in the dugout (Jose Mourinho) and following Vinicius Jr's contract renewal, this could be one of the ties of the opening round.



Marquee clashes



One of the reasons why UEFA decided to opt the Swiss system is the abundance of marquee clashes and some jeopardy in the latter stages of the competition. There's plenty of tasty ties, including Bayern facing Man United, a rematch of that 1999 final.

The final of the 2027 Champions League is on June 5 at the Metropolitano (Atletico's Stadium)

Early phases:

Matchday 1: September 8-10

Matchday 2: October 13 and 14

Matchday 3: October 20 and 21

Matchday 4: November 3 and 4

Matchday 5: November 24 and 25

Matchday 6: December 8 and 9

Matchday 7: January 19 and 20

Matchday 8: January 27

KO phases

Playoffs: February 16, 17 and 23, 24

Round of 16: March 9, 10 and 16, 17

Quarterfinals: April 6, 7 and 13, 14

Semifinals: April 27, 28 and May 4, 5

Final: June 5