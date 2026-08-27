In another shocker, U23 wrestling national medallists fail dope tests

CHENNAI: In another embarrassing turn of events in wrestling, days after two wrestlers missed the flight to Asian Games due to failed dope tests, two more grapplers, this time from the U23 age-group, were provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency for various anti-doping offences. Apart from them, a senior wrestler, who won a gold medal in the U23 World Championships in 2024 was also served a notice for three whereabouts failures and staring at a ban for Anti Doping Rule Violation (ADRV).

It was learnt that the provisionally suspended wrestlers — Nikhil (55kg Greco-Roman) and Rohit Kumar (65kg freestyle) — won a medal each in their respective weight categories in the U23 national championships held in Haryana in July this year. Nikhil won a gold medal while Rohit finished second to end with a silver. Both were tested during the competition and their urine samples collected by the NADA contained banned substances. Nikhil's sample was collected on July 11 while Rohit's sample was collected a day later.

The medallists from the nationals were scheduled to compete in the selection trials slated to be held in Delhi and Lucknow for the U23 World Championships. The women's trials are in New Delhi while the venue for men's trials is Lucknow. The Worlds is scheduled in Las Vegas, US from October 12 to 18.

"We got the report from the NADA today (Thursday). As both Nikhil and Rohit have been provisionally suspended, they cannot take part in the selection trials," a source in the know of developments told this daily. Nikhil tested positive for selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), GW1516, while Rohit's sample contained Mephentermine, a stimulant. For Nikhil's substance, it is prohibited at all times under the WADA Prohibited List and GW1516 is not legally permitted in any medications, supplements, or foods and is not used in humans. It is usually found in supplements procured illegally.

Whereabouts failure

Apart from the duo, Chirag Chhikara, the champion in the 57kg weight category of the 2024 U23 World Championships, was also served a notice for three whereabouts failures. "Chirag has been asked to present his case before the panel. If he succeeds in convincing them, he can escape ban," added the source.

Notably, Deepanshu (130kg Greco-Roman) and Mukul Dahiya (86kg freestyle) failed dope tests after being selected for the Asian Games. Their suspension meant India can now field only 16 wrestlers (six in women wrestling and five each in Greco-Roman and freestyle) at the quadrennial event instead of 18.