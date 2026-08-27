India to play Uruguay in friendly, Bengaluru to host Panama

Indian football fans will be treated to some sumptuous international friendlies in the coming weeks in later September and early October. According to All India Football Federation, India will play Uruguay in international football friendly on October 6. This will be after India clash against five-time World Cup champions Brazil in Kolkata.

One of the most decorated teams in international football, Uruguay are currently ranked 20th in the FIFA World Ranking. The current head coach of Uruguay, Diego Forlán, played for Mumbai City FC in 2016.

La Celeste's arrival in Kolkata adds another major fixture to an unprecedented run of international football for Indian fans, with three World Cup-playing nations — Panama, Brazil and Uruguay — set to visit the country within the same FIFA window.

According to another AIFF statement, the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru has been confirmed as the venue for the Indian senior men's national team's international friendly against Panama on September 26.

The fixture will mark the Blue Tigers' first appearance in Bengaluru since their memorable SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The tournament saw the Indian team enjoy tremendous support from the Bengaluru crowd, with the stadium witnessing strong attendance throughout the campaign.

Panama, currently ranked 44th in the world, will provide India with a high-quality test. The Central American nation featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026, adding further significance to the September encounter.

It will be India's first friendly against a World Cup-playing nation in a busy international period, coming exactly one week before they take on five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3.

Bengaluru has previously witnessed India record a memorable victory over a high-ranked opposition when the Blue Tigers won 1-0 against United Arab Emirates (ranked 54 places above India) in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2001. Twenty-five years later, the city will once again host India against a highly ranked opponent.