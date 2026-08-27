JK Tyre signs 11-year-old karting sensation Atiqa Mir

JK Tyre has signed 11-year-old karting sensation Atiqa Mir, one of India’s most promising young motorsport talents reinforcing its long-standing commitment to identifying and nurturing the country’s future motorsport champions.

According to a statement, Atiqa, who is just 11, has already emerged as one of India’s most promising young motorsport talents. She has started to make a strong statement on the international karting circuit as well. She has competed in leading championships in Europe and the Middle East and is the World No 1 female karter as per FIA IKR (International Karting Ranking) OKNJ.

In 2026, she became the first Indian to secure a podium in the European leg of the Champions of the Future Academy, before going on to deliver a dominant victory in Greece, where she became only the third driver in the series’ history to sweep qualifying, heats and the final. Just recently Atiqa added another feather to her cap by becoming the youngest Indian to record two top 10 finishes in FIA European Karting Championship which is considered the 'Formula 1 of Karting.'

Her journey also represents the growing presence of women in motorsport. Atiqa was the first Indian and Asian female racer selected for Formula 1 Academy’s Discover Your Drive programme, further underlining her position as one of the sport’s emerging young talents.

Expressing her excitement, Atiqa Mir said, “It is a very special feeling to join JK Tyre. My dad was also supported by JK Tyre during his racing days. I have always admired the company’s contribution to Indian motorsport and the opportunities it has created for young racers. I’m excited for this journey and look forward to learning, improving and representing India and JK Tyre on the international stage.”

Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre & Industries said, “At JK Tyre, nurturing young talent has always been at the heart of our motorsport journey. Atiqa represents the next generation of Indian racing, and we are delighted to support her as she pursues excellence on the global stage. Her association also reflects our continued commitment to encouraging greater participation of women in motorsport and inspiring young girls to take up the sport.”

SOURCE: JK Tyre