HI announces Rs 50 lakh cash award for women's hockey team

After a stellar final push against Germany to secure historic fifth spot in FIH World Cup, the Hockey India on Friday announced cash awards for all the players and support staff. A total of Rs 50 lakh for the Indian women's team has been announced in recognition of their historic fifth-place finish.

Salima Tete's side sealed the milestone with a 3-1 win over World No 5 Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match in Amstelveen on Thursday, marking India's best result at the tournament since they finished fourth at the inaugural edition in 1974.

The team went through the campaign with just one defeat, holding higher-ranked sides China, England and Australia to draws and recording a 6-1 win over South Africa, before completing their run under Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne with the win over Germany.

Congratulating the team on the achievement, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "This is a historic result for Indian women's hockey. To finish fifth at a World Cup after 52 years is a testament to the hard work, resilience and fighting spirit this team has shown throughout the tournament."

"On behalf of Hockey India, I am pleased to announce a cash award of INR 50 lakh for the team as a token of our appreciation, and I hope this inspires the players to keep raising the bar," he added.