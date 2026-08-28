Indian youth footballer joins Portuguese club Guarda FC

CHENNAI: Portuguese fourth division club Guarda FC signed Indian youth international from Mumbai Yohaan Benjamin on a two-year-deal, subject to visa formalities and international clearance, on Friday.
Yohaan made headlines last year when he became the first Indian to appear in a UEFA Youth League match. He appeared for NK Bravo’s U19 side which played against Porto in August 2025.
The midfielder began his football journey through football schools and academies, including Conscient Football Mumbai, Football Academy of Bangalore and Minerva Football Academy, before joining Shillong Lajong early 2022. In his three years with the club, Yohaan progressed beyond the academy setup, gaining valuable experience alongside older players and across the club's senior and reserve setups.
He scored nine goals in the 2024 Shillong Premier League, helping Shillong Lajong clinch the title, while also contributing to the club's runners-up finish in the Meghalaya State League. However, his breakthrough came during the 2023–24 AIFF Youth League, where he scored nine goals in 13 matches and earned a call-up to the India U-19 setup. He subsequently represented India at the 2025 SAFF U-19 Championship before moving to NK Bravo U19 in Slovenia in August 2025.
The signing marks a significant step in Yohaan's European football journey and aligns with Guarda FC's ambition to create pathways for emerging talent from India, Asia and other developing football markets into European football.