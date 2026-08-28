Praggnanandhaa scripts history, becomes first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa scripted chess history by becoming the first Indian player to win the prestigious Grand Chess Tour (GCT), completing a remarkable comeback against defending champion Fabiano Caruana in Saint Louis.

Praggnanandhaa entered the final day six points behind Caruana, trailing 3-9 after the classical games. With the title seemingly slipping away, the 21-year-old launched a stunning fightback in the rapid section, winning both games to dramatically close the gap and take the lead.

The Chennai-born Grandmaster then held his nerve through four fiercely contested blitz games. Despite intense pressure from Caruana, Praggnanandhaa remained composed to secure the overall victory 15-13.