Praggnanandhaa scripts history, becomes first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa scripted chess history by becoming the first Indian player to win the prestigious Grand Chess Tour (GCT), completing a remarkable comeback against defending champion Fabiano Caruana in Saint Louis.
Praggnanandhaa entered the final day six points behind Caruana, trailing 3-9 after the classical games. With the title seemingly slipping away, the 21-year-old launched a stunning fightback in the rapid section, winning both games to dramatically close the gap and take the lead.
The Chennai-born Grandmaster then held his nerve through four fiercely contested blitz games. Despite intense pressure from Caruana, Praggnanandhaa remained composed to secure the overall victory 15-13.
The triumph earns Praggnanandhaa a $200,000 (approximately ₹1.67 crore) first-place prize and guarantees him an automatic place in next year's Grand Chess Tour.
The historic victory adds another major achievement to Praggnanandhaa's outstanding 2026 campaign and further strengthens his reputation as one of the leading young players on the international chess circuit.
His comeback in Saint Louis, overcoming a six-point deficit against the defending champion on the final day, will go down as one of the most memorable performances of his career.