Rashid Khan wins Telangana Open by three-shot margin

Vikarabad: Rashid Khan ended a seven-year wait with a closing five-under 67, winning the Rs 1 crore Telangana Open 2026 by three strokes at Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad. The 35-year-old Delhi golfer (66-67-65-67) finished at 23-under 265 to secure his 15th professional title and 11th victory on the DP World PGTI. He collected Rs 15 lakh and moved up to sixth on the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit, taking his season earnings to Rs 44,95,509.

Delhi’s Honey Baisoya (72-65-66-65) produced the best final-round score among the leading contenders, making nine birdies and two bogeys in a seven-under 65. He finished runner-up at 20-under 268. Baisoya, winner of the DP World Players Championship at Qutab Golf Course in February, earned INR 10 lakh for his runner-up finish. He now occupies third place in the season rankings with total earnings of Rs 51,72,092. Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat (68-68-68-65), the 2024 DP World PGTI Rankings champion, also closed with a 65 to share third place at 19-under 269 with overnight leader Angad Cheema (70-61-65-73).

Rashid’s previous DP World PGTI victory came at the PGTI Players Championship presented by Chandigarh Golf Club in May 2019. After enduring a difficult seven-year spell, the two-time Asian Tour winner and three-time PGTI Order of Merit champion described his return to the winner’s circle as an emotional moment.

“I can’t describe how I’m feeling right now,” said Rashid. “It has been seven years since my last win, and I struggled a lot with my game during that period. I went through many ups and downs, but I also learned a great deal. Once you come through a phase like that, you understand what you need to do.”