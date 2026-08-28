Tamil Nadu terminates Rs 205.89-crore work order for Global Sports City

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's flagship Global Sports City project at Semmencheri, along Chennai’s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) corridor has been hit, with the state's Sports Development Authority (SDAT) terminating the Rs 205.89 crore work order awarded for its construction. The foundation stone was laid by then Chief Minister M K Stalin on February 18.

This was disclosed by RPP Infra Projects Limited, which bagged the contract on February 20, 2026, to the National Stock Exchange in its filing on Thursday.

It is learnt that SDAT said the project would be redesigned on a larger footprint, citing the need to make full use of available land to build a "bigger, comprehensive and all-encompassing" sports city capable of hosting major national and international events, including competitions on the scale of the Asian Games.

The company said it received formal communication from SDAT on August 12, 2026 confirming the work order had been cancelled.

The original contract was disclosed to exchanges on February 20, 2026. The company said it had already begun work under the order and incurred significant costs before the cancellation.

According to the filing, the decision followed a broader review of ongoing state projects and work orders undertaken by the new administration. The company said it had engaged with SDAT in an effort to keep the original project alive, but the termination went ahead regardless.

The filing gave no indication of a revised timeline or budget for the redesigned Global Sports City, nor whether the company would seek compensation for expenditure already incurred.