With flash floods ravaging their country, digital detox for Nepal wrestlers training in Gonda

CHENNAI: Their country has been ravaged by flash floods, which has killed more than 500 people so far. A warning of a second wave has sent shockwaves among the Nepal residents, especially those living near the China-Tibet border. Amidst the gloom, a Nepali wrestling contingent, comprising four men freestyle and two women wrestlers along with their coach, is currently training at Nandini Nagar Mahavidyalaya in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

With their compatriots fighting for their lives, they, too, are a worried bunch. Even as their fellow Nepalese remain in their prayers, they have intentionally cut themselves off the situation back home. The reason — it could potentially deviate them from their primary goal of performing to their best of their abilities at the quadrennial event.

"Whatever is happening in Nepal is sad," Nepal coach Rajendra Chand told this daily. "I have instructed my wards not to watch videos and reels, especially if they are related to flash floods in our country. It can affect them emotionally. Our prayers are with all those affected people but if we can win our first wrestling medal in Japan then it can bring some cheers to our people," added the coach.

One of the wrestlers, Nikhil Raj Patel (86kg), agreed with the coach's policy and said such measures will aid them in staying focussed. "Usually he keeps our mobiles with him and gives them back to us when we have to talk to our respective families. These days even when we talk to our families, they tell us about the flood situation. It is troubling to see people suffer like that but there is nothing much we can do for them. The best way is to train hard and win laurels for the country at the Games," Nikhil said.

Apart from Nikhil, the men's team includes Ramkishor Yadav (65kg), Suresh Chunara (74kg) and Raj Yadav (125kg) while the two women wrestlers are Sushila Chanda (62kg) and Shiwangi Dube (57kg). The wrestlers reached Nandini Nagar on July 15 and will train at the venue till September 20. "We will go back to Nepal and from there head for Japan. Our competitions start on September 30 so we still have time," said the coach.