Neeraj Chopra out for Asian Games & rest of season

CHENNAI: Just as he was getting back to form, India's double Olympic medallist and 2023 World Champion Neeraj Chopra announced on Saturday that he is sitting out for the rest of the season due to injury

In an Instagram post, Chopra said that he suffered a ligament tear in his ankle during training and has confirmed that he will sit out the rest of the season, meaning he would miss the Asian Games in Japan next month.

"After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season Best throw (of 88.05m) in Lausanne," the post said.