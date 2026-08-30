FIH World Cup: Germany edge Spain to defend crown

WAVRE (BELGIUM): Michel Struthoff scored the lone goal of the match as Germany beat Spain 1-0 to successfully defend their World Cup crown at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, on Sunday.

Struthoff's goal, which proved to be a decisive one, arrived in the third quarter.

This is Germany's fourth title overall in the history of the competition. They are now tied with Pakistan as joint-most successful team in the marquee event. In the last edition which was held in Odisha three years ago, Germany had edged Belgium in shoot-off to clinch the top prize. They had previously won the title in Kuala Lumpur (2002) and Monchengladbach (2006). Pakistan's four titles came in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994.

For Spain, who were appearing in the final for the first time since 1998 edition, this is the third time they have finished runner-up. Earlier in the second round of pool stage (Pool F), Spain had edged Germany 2-1 — this turned out to be Germany's only setback of the event.

In another match, Argentina edged Netherlands 2-1 to finish third. Germany had beaten Argentina in the semifinals while Spain had stunned Netherlands in the other semis.

India, meanwhile, had lost against Belgium in shootouts on Friday to finish eighth.