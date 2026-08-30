Hrgovic wins IBF world heavyweight title as Itauma hospitalised

LONDON: Filip Hrgovic of Croatia beat Britain's Moses Itauma via a ninth-round stoppage to win the vacant IBF world heavyweight title in a thrilling contest at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.

Itauma, bidding to become the second-youngest heavyweight world champion after Mike Tyson, was on top during the fight's early stages but had to be carried from the ring on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Facing the toughest test of his 15-fight professional career against an experienced Olympic medal winner, the 21-year-old Itauma tired against an opponent with a granite chin.

Itauma's trainer Ben Davison threw in the towel in the ninth round, but by that time referee Howard Foster had stopped the fight in Hrgovic's favour as the Croat won the International Boxing Federation version of the world heavyweight title vacated by Oleksandr Usyk.

It was Itauma's first time beyond the sixth round, and at one point in the ninth he looked as if he was about to topple.

"I don't know from where I got energy in that (ninth) round," said the 34-year-old Hrgovic, almost as spent physically as his beaten opponent.