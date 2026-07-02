India remains on top in AIU's June list of global dope offenders

NEW DELHI: India remained on top in the Athletics Integrity Unit's (AIU) global list of dope offenders, accounting for 162 names, once again highlighting the huge magnitude of the problem that plagues the country's sporting landscape.

Kenya took the second spot with 148 names in the list, followed by Russia with over 60 cases.

The list includes persons serving bans for doping offences. It also includes persons who have committed non-doping violations such as tampering, evading testing, trafficking, or missing whereabouts, which carry the same penalties as a doping offence.

The Athletics Integrity Unit is an independent anti-doping watchdog established by World Athletics. It has jurisdiction over international level athletes and their support staff.

India first surpassed Kenya in April this year and it remained unchanged in June as well.

In April, India was also designated as a country with "extremely high" risk of doping by World Athletics after topping the list of doping offenders for the past two years.

In a decision taken recently by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Board, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has been re-categorised from Category B to Category A under Rule 15 of the World Athletics' Anti-Doping Rules.