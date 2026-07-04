Brandon Miller storms past 17-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus to win the 800 at Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, Ore.A: This was shaping up to be the Cooper Lutkenhaus Show. The 17-year-old phenom was leading the 800 meters with the finish line just around the corner.

That’s when Brandon Miller made his move and stole not only the win but the show. Miller finished in 1 minute, 43.68 seconds to hold off Lutkenhaus during the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on Friday night.

“He’s an amazing competitor. Everything he does, it makes me so excited because it pushes me to be better,” the 24-year-old Miller said about Lutkenhaus on the Peacock broadcast. “At the end of the day, I’m out here competing with the best and he’s one of them.”

The theme of the night was close finishes. Wilma Nielsen held off Juliette Whittaker by 0.18 seconds to win the 1,500. In the men’s mile, Liam Murphy used a lean at the finish line to narrowly edge Stefan Nillessen by 0.01 seconds.

The men’s two-mile race, though, was all Parker Wolfe as he powered down the home stretch.

A pair of reigning Olympic champions earned wins Friday with Valarie Sion taking the women’s discus and Ethan Katzberg capturing the hammer throw. The women’s pole vault saw Sandi Morris edge fellow American Katie Moon.