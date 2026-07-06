Ceremonial send-off for 2026 CWG-bound athletes on Tuesday

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will organise a ceremonial send-off for the 2026 Commonwealth Games-bound contingent in New Delhi on Tuesday. A total of 124 athletes, who will represent the country across 10 disciplines in the quadrennial event, will be honoured on the occasion.

The send-off ceremony will be attended by union minister of youth affairs and sport Mansukh Mandaviya, union minister of textiles Giriraj Singh, IOA president PT Usha, secretary of the sports department Hari Ranjan Rao apart from other guests.

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra returns to the CWG after missing the previous edition in Birmingham four years ago. He will spearhead India's athletics contingent that also comprises decathlete Tejaswain Shankar. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Olympic medallist and multiple CWG medallist, will be the other star to watch out for. In boxing, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain apart from Sakshi, Preeti and Ankush will be medal prospects for the country.

The upcoming edition in Glasgow, Scotland will also provide a valuable learning opportunity for India's 2030 Ahmedabad Commonwealth Games Observer Programme delegation. It will study various operational aspects of the Games, including venue management, competition delivery and event operations.

The IOA president said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every athlete who has earned the honour of representing India at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games."

"Each of you represents the very best of Indian sport and carries the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. I have every confidence that you will compete with courage, determination and the true spirit of sportsmanship. On behalf of the Indian Olympic Association, I wish the entire contingent the very best and assure you of unwavering support throughout the Games," she added.

An IOA's press statement said that Rohit Rajpal will lead the Indian contingent as Chef de Mission, with Ravi Bengani, Vandana Rao and Rahul Swami, serving as general team managers. Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala has been appointed chief medical advisor.