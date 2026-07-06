Fitter than ever Joshna ready to embrace 40s, looking forward to a record seventh Asian Games

NEW DELHI: Joshna Chinappa is actually looking forward to hitting the 40s in a couple of months, around the time when one of Indian squash's finest will become the first from her country to compete in a staggering seven Asian Games.

Joshna has been on the road ever since she was nine years old and decades later she continues to push boundaries of longevity in elite sport.

Remarkably, she feels fitter than ever, thanks to a combination of respecting her ageing body while training and playing roughly five professional events in a calendar year compared to the 10-12 till 2023.

Her 11th PSA title in Japan last year gave her a reassurance that she can still compete with players half her age.

Joshna is proudly part of the golden generation of Indian squash involving Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal, who don't play on PSA tour anymore.

In an interaction with PTI in the lead up to September-October Asian Games in Japan, Joshna said she has still got a little bit left in the tank that will push her to add to her five medals in the continental event.

She would like to last for the sport's historic Olympic debut in 2028 but at this stage of her career, she takes her life two weeks at a time.