126 athletes to represent India in eight disciplines at 2026 Commonwealth Games

CHENNAI: India will be sending 175 athletes and officials to the 2026 Commonwealth Games. It is understood that the government has cleared 126 athletes and about 51 support staff and team officials for the Games to be held in Glasgow from July 24 to August 2. According to sources the sports ministry has cleared a total of around 191 athletes and support staff/officials that include Indian Olympic Association’s medical and staff members. However, there is a possibility that one or two names may be altered or dropped from support staff’s list.

India will participate in eight disciplines — athletics, boxing, cycling, gymnastics (artistic), judo, lawn bowls, swimming and weightlifting. Glasgow is hosting a pruned Games with just 10 disciplines. India will not be taking part in basketball 3x3 and netball. However, India is fielding a team in wheelchair basketball.

Renowned sports medicine specialist Dinshaw Pardiwala will be the chief medical officer and the Indian Olympic Association will also have their own medical type comprising three physiotherapists and CMO. Apart from them, there are three deputy chefs de mission, while Rohit Rajpal is the sole chef de mission. Interestingly, the government has cleared a full quota of 14 names in judo — seven male and seven female.

Double Olympic and world championships medallist Neeraj Chopra will lead a 32-member athletics squad along with eight support staff including coaches and physiotherapists and extra two officials. In track cycling, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh will lead the track cycling team comprising six members. Pranati Nayak will spearhead the artistic gymnastics team of four male and four female gymnasts. Seasoned Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj once again will be among five male swimmers. Interestingly, in women’s category, there is no participation.

In para sports, there are 29 athletes participating in five para events — para athletics, wheelchair basketball, para powerlifting, para swimming and para track cycling. There will be 42 support staff, officials including escorts.

After four positive cases, the weightlifting squad has been pruned to seven female and five male lifters. Three men who tested positive were dropped while in women’s one was dropped. Mirabai Chanu will lead the 12-member team that will be accompanied by six support staff and officials.

The ministry has also said that any team official who holds an elected position in any NSF or IOA will travel at no cost to the government.