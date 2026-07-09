Publish selection criteria for 2028 LA Olympics by July 15: Sports ministry to NSFs

CHENNAI: To avoid controversy, last-minute litigations in court and promote transparency, the sports ministry has directed all National Sports Federations (NSFs) to publish their selection criteria for the 2028 LA Olympics by July 15. It needs to be seen if the NSFs would be able to meet the deadline. As of now some of the federations have not received any communication.

The ministry has been working on this and in fact even for the Commonwealth and Asian Games the ministry had asked the NSFs to publish their selection criteria well in advance. There were issues in equestrian where riders went to court crying foul.

On the other side, double world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat too went to court requesting it to direct the Wrestling Federation of India to allow her to compete in the Asian Games selection trials. She approached the court after WFI pointed out that the selection criteria had already been fixed last year and accordingly she was not eligible to compete. The court gave her relief and allowed her to compete in the trials.

The ministry has asked NSFs to finalise and publish the selection pathway, including the criteria and process to be adopted for the selection of athletes for the Los Angeles Olympics.

According to a ministry release, it had already reiterated that the selection policy and criteria for mega sporting events such as the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Para Asian Games and Commonwealth Games should be well publicised and uploaded on the official website of the concerned NSF at least two years before the commencement of the respective Games. And the policy and criteria should also be shared with the member units of the NSFs and the Sports Authority of India.

This, however, is not new. According to a letter written to the Indian Olympic Association and NSFs in March last year, the ministry had directed them to publish the criteria well in advance — “at least two years in advance of the commencement of the Games”. The last year directive also says that the selection policy/criteria should be mailed to member units of NSFs and SAI. The LA28 is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 30, 2028. The ministry sent the reminder after the International Olympic Committee finalised all selection procedures in May/June.

The ministry has said that all recognised NSFs should refer to the IOC selection process and publish the Olympic qualification and selection pathway. The initiative is apparently aimed at promoting greater transparency and accountability.