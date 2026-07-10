Australia's BBL to make history with first overseas match in Chennai

MELBOURNE: The Big Bash League (BBL) is set to enter uncharted territory next season, with Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers scheduled to play the tournament's first-ever match outside Australia. The historic fixture will take place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12, making it the first overseas game in BBL history and the first time a foreign franchise cricket league has staged a match in India.

The Melbourne Renegades will serve as the home team for the landmark encounter, which forms part of G'Day Namaste, a week-long celebration of Australian culture, business and sport to be held across India in December.

The announcement was made by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese alongside Narendra Modi on the final day of Indian Prime Minister's three-day visit to Australia.

During the event, the two leaders also unveiled the Australia-India Roadmap on Sport Cooperation, a framework designed to expand collaboration between the two nations across multiple areas of sport. According to an official media release, the roadmap aims to combine Australia's experience in delivering major international sporting events with India's rapidly growing sports ecosystem.

The initiative identifies several priority areas, including sports science and technology, research, capacity building, industry partnerships, and investment. It is also expected to enhance cooperation in hosting global sporting events, with Australia preparing for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and India getting ready to stage the centenary edition of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.