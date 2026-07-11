Merino could have 'cried myself to extinction'. Instead, he created World Cup history

FOR a few days after sustaining a stress fracture in his right foot in January, Mikel Merino's world was in a tailspin. The Spaniard, who had emerged as a fan favourite at Arsenal over the last year, had two options. He could either look at the calendar in front of him — the one on which he had already circled the dates of the World Cup — and continue to work towards it. Or, in his words, 'cry myself to extinction'.

Merino, whose natural nose for goals meant Arsenal used him as an emergency forward during the run-in in the 2024-25 season, started working towards the goal. Some days were better than others. However, it wasn't easy at all. Right from figuring out the treatment to reintegrating him into the squad in May, it wasn't linear. The specialists who had treated him hadn't seen an injury like this. "It was a stress fracture in a very strange part of the foot," he had told reporters after coming back in May. "At the beginning I was scared… We didn't have any examples of the same injury (to use as a reference point). What path to follow during the recovery?" It's why he wasn't really sure if he would play again this season."

In Los Angeles on Friday evening, the midfielder — or the auxiliary forward — reacted quickest to help send Spain into the semifinals of the World Cup for only the second time. By trade, Merino is a highly effective duel monster in the middle of the park. His height and his technical security make him an asset. However, over the last few years, he has added another arrow to his quiver. Finishing (when the Spaniard had emerged as a finisher at Arsenal last year, Arsenal fans responded by making a meme of Merino in a Brazil shirt with Ronaldo's haircut from the 2002 World Cup).

In fact, his six goals in World Cup qualifying are the joint-best by a Spaniard in this cycle with Mikel Oyarzabal. He isn't blessed with great pace, but he compensates by scoring multiple types of goals. Thanks to his frame (he's over 6'2" in a squad where a lot of players are under 6’) and his uncommon ability to tower over defenders while attacking crosses, he has multiple headers in his locker; the glancing one as well as the bullet variety. Because of his technical profile, he's also adept at finishing with his feet from inside the box.

Spain fans will remember his arrowed finish past the German goalkeeper to win the 2024 Euro quarterfinal in the 119th minute of extra time.

That's the other thing that makes him such an attractive option for Luis de la Fuente. He's just a clutch man to have on the bench. In fact, there's a case for saying he's one of the most effective super-subs at the current World Cup. It's the first time in the competition's history that a substitute has scored a winning goal in two separate knockout matches. "Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined what's happening," he told reporters. "Scoring another goal in the 90th minute, with the ball dropping inside the box."

When he was sent on by the coach De la Fuente in the 86th minute, he was told the 'No. 10 things'. "I think he's a complete player," De la Fuente said. "He's played as a pivot, a six, an eight, a 10 and a false nine. He can play in any of these positions. His performance in any of these positions is at the top level. He can be the best striker, the best attacking midfield player, because of his understanding of the game."

It's what makes him such an enticing, lethal option to throw on late in a game. Depending on the game state, he can defend, attack or maintain the status quo.

If the semifinal against France needs a Merino-sized intervention, he will come on. On that clash itself, De la Fuente said: "We are both teams that would be considered candidates for the final. France have exceptional potential, and so do we. We have very high expectations for the next game. We are aware of the great potential the opponent in front of us has."

There's also the potential of this match being a barnburner. The last time these two sides met, Spain won 5-4, with Merino scoring.

Super-sub

2 Merino is the first player in the history of the World Cup to score two winning goals in separate knockout matches after coming on as a sub.

6 No Spanish player scored more goals than Merino's six during the World Cup qualifiers.

4 Of Merino's 12 goals for Spain, four have been scored in the 88th minute or later.