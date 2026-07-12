UTT Season 7: Prithika Powers PBG Pune Jaguars to 9-6 Victory Against UP Prometheans

PANAJI (GOA): French Olympian and Butterfly UTT debutant Prithika Pavade produced a powerhouse performance as PBG Pune Jaguars defeated UP Prometheans 9-6 at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on Sunday, securing their first victory of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7.

Pavade capped a memorable outing by toppling two-time UTT MVP Yangzi Liu in the deciding Women's Singles, recovering from a game down before producing a superb display in the decider to seal one of the standout wins of the season so far.

UP made the brighter start through Germany's Ricardo Walther, who overcame Egypt's Omar Assar in three games with an assured display. Pune responded immediately as Diya Chitale fought back from a game down to edge Sayali Wani in another closely contested battle, before the Jaguars seized control through Snehit SFR and Pavade, who held their nerve to win a pair of dramatic mixed doubles Golden Points.