Chennai Grandmasters: Gukesh slumps to defeat, Pranesh draws

M Pranesh, who had lost his opening round with white, did not take any chances with black pieces against GM Dmitry Andreikin and settled for a draw by repeating in just 18 moves. "It was not much, just that I kind of outran him in the opening. Then maybe I got a slight boost. I just outran him in move 4. And he didn't know what to do, so he just went for something," he said after his win. Pranesh who trains with noted coach RB Ramesh was glad to be playing this tournament and was looking to polish his skill sets.

"It will be a very difficult one (to win against a strong field), but I hope I can make some wins also. It's just really strong. In general, I want to work on openings just to match this level, but I will try to improve all my levels. Because playing them is a great opportunity," he said.

"The overall experience, is just great. And yesterday, they just played too well and I could not do anything," he added.