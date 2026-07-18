Chennai Grand Masters: Gukesh held by Dmitry, Arjun gets first victory

"Yes (have been enjoying), all the games were very sharp. I struggled in the first two rounds with white pieces. In the first game, he tricked me. In the second game, Arjun came with a very ambitious opening choice. He played very creatively with Bd6, f5, and he quickly got a good position. But then, in both of these first two games, I managed to stay in the game and hoped for my chances. Actually, yesterday (Friday) I had good chances at the end, but it ended in a draw. In general, I'm feeling good, except for the opening problems that I'm having in this tournament. If I get good positions, hopefully things will go better," he said.

The 21-year-old felt that the field is strong and said that anybody can cause an upset.

"Yeah, I mean, this field is incredibly strong. It's very young, everyone is well prepared. There are no weak spots or weak players here. It's also a very short tournament, seven rounds. I think in these short tournaments, you should take more risks. Because at some point, you have to score a point to compete for first place. As we see it in this tournament, others have already won two games. So yeah, I think high risks, high rewards, as they say," he said, adding that he is looking for a big fight with Gukesh on Sunday.

Results: Round 3: Arjun Erigaisi (2) bt Hans Niemann (1); M Pranesh (1) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (1.5); D Gukesh (1) drew with Dmitry Andreikin (1.5); Nihal Sarin (1.5) drew with Alireza Firouzja (2.5).