Coming back to win after all the recent ordeals means a lot: Sindhu

CHENNAI: Badminton great PV Sindhu has created many miracles in her decorated career but not so long ago, it felt like the game was threatening to leave her behind. For someone used to dictating terms, she was in danger of being reduced to obscurity for a considerable period. Small niggles would constantly frustrate her as her results on the court turned ordinary. Forget titles, getting a victory itself had become a challenge.

Despite all the negative energy, Sindhu, with the support system around her, continued to dig deep into her available resources behind the scenes. It was a step-by-step process for her. It was a painful watch but as has been the case throughout her career, she never gave up.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old finally let out a beaming smile. There was a twinkle in her eyes as she could call herself a winner again. That was after a vintage display against Akane Yamaguchi, whom she beat 21-17, 21-17 at the Japan Open final. For India, it was a first in the tournament's chequered history. For Sindhu, it meant the world. This title had come after 595 days — an indicator of her struggles.

"You hear a lot of things happening but more than giving a reply (to doubters), I would just want to say that I believed in myself. Yes, it had been a long time. This title was very important. It was long-awaited. This gives me a lot of confidence and belief that I can do it and it's not over yet," Sindhu said in an interaction facilitated by Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Recalling her ordeal, Sindhu admitted that she had entered a phase where she had started to doubt herself but with the help of coaches and other support staff members, she soldiered on. The victory tasted sweeter since had overcome the biggest challenge so far in her career. When the visibly emotional Sindhu stood atop the podium, it was a cathartic moment.

"Those days, when I was injured, it was really hard. Those small niggles irritate you, you're emotionally low and you think what is happening (...) Coming back from all that means a lot and to get a win, especially. When I was standing at the podium, I literally had tears that I finally did it because it was a long wait. Even when I was leading 20-17, I still thought the game wasn't over. Until the last point, until the umpire said that I had won the match, I still couldn't believe that I had won."

On the day, the double Olympic medallist showed glimpses of her past prowess, turning Yamaguchi, a familiar rival who had dominated recent meetings, to ordinary. Employing her smashes judiciously, she controlled the proceeding to walk away as victor. "We know each others' games. With her (Yamaguchi), I need to be prepared for longer rallies. Every point becomes important because the slightest chance you give them, you're going to lose that rhythm. It's highly important that you stay alert from the opening point."

Incidentally, Sindhu, who was facing Yamaguchi for the 30th time, had met her long-term rival for the first time at this very venue 13 years ago.

Apart from her proactive approach, Sindhu felt adding more strokes in her arsenal has also helped her raise her game. "Not just smash, adding a variety of strokes is highly important. Now if you see, defence has also become vital. You need to mix accordingly and play. That's what I have been working at. And I had to be very consistent. Sometimes smashes might not work or they (rivals) may be ready with their defence. Sometimes you need to be ready with those net shots and be prepared with defence as well. So an all-round game is vital. That's what I have done today (Sunday). Variety of strokes was important for today's match," she said.

She won't have much time to rest on her laurel as she's set to take part in the China Open, a Super 1000 event, which begins on Tuesday. She touched upon the value of the recovery process, which is her No 1 priority now. "It is very important (recovery process). We have back-to-back matches so it's important that I recover today and tomorrow. That is the first priority now."

Hopefully, Sindhu can recharge her battery well within time before she plots yet another deep run in the next few days.