2026 CWG: With a full-strength team, India hope for at least six medals from judokas

CHENNAI: In Birmingham, India sent six judokas — three in men and as many in women category. With the Glasgow Games featuring only 10 disciplines, a full-strength team comprising seven judokas each in men and women's section will represent the country. The Indian judokas won three medals in the 2022 edition with Shushila Devi Likmabam and Tulika Maan clinching a silver each in the women's 48kg and +78kg respectively while Vijay Kumar Yadav bagging a bronze in the men's 60kg. The medal tally may surge this time, especially with the country's judokas competing in all 14 weight categories.

"It all depends on draws and performance of judokas on the given day. In combat sports, it's difficult to predict," C Jivan Sharma, the coach, who is scheduled to travel with the team, told this daily. "But yes, we are expecting at least six medals and hoping for a gold as well which has eluded us so far despite participating in the four editions since the 1990 Auckland CWG," the coach added.

Tough opponents

Even as the competition is not likely to be as fierce as the Asian Games, the Indian judokas are expected to get stiff resistance from their counterparts from England, Scotland, Canada, Australia and South Africa. "I have noticed Australia are fielding a maximum of three teams in the past few competitions. Besides, the judokas from England, Scotland, Canada, South Africa and New Zealand will be good. Shushila lost the final bout against a South African judoka in the 2022 CWG. Also, I have seen entries, England are fielding two-three judokas in a weight category, which obviously will make each weight category very competitive. But again as I said in the beginning, draws will play a major role as a favourable draw will increase the medal probability.

As per the administrative and financial approval of the sports ministry, four support staff (three coaches and a physiotherapist) will accompany the judokas for the multi-sport competition. The participants will leave for Glasgow on July 28 as the judo competition will begin on July 31 and conclude on August 2.

Women have the edge

Given their past performances and current form, the probability of the women judokas finishing on the podium is more.

Shraddha Chopade won gold in the 2025 Gold Coast Oceania Open in -52kg. Asmita Dey finished first in the -48kg at the Casablanca African Open last year. She also won a gold medal at the Macau Junior Asian Cup in 2023. Tulika is the most experienced campaigner in the squad and had finished second in the previous edition. The 27-year-old from Delhi was the lone Indian judoka to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics as well.

Like Tulika, Yamini Mourya is also an experienced campaigner with three medals at the continental open across age groups and senior category. Ishroop Narang, Unnati Sharma and Inunganbi Takhellambam too have won medals in the past in the prestigious events and will be aiming for a podium finish at the CWG.