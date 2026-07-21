CWG important indicator of lifters’ form: Kunjarani

CHENNAI: A few days ago, ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was named the flag bearer of the Indian contingent for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games scheduled to begin on Thursday. Apart from being the flag bearer, the Olympic silver medallist will also lead the Indian weightlifting team of 12 athletes at the event.

However, in the lead-up to the Games, weightlifting has been marred with controversy with a few national campers, who were scheduled to take part in the event, testing positive for banned substances. It was because of suspension of these lifters, as many as four weight categories will go unrepresented in the discipline, which in turn will affect India's medal prospects.

Despite the controversy, two-time CWG gold medallist weightlifter and former national coach Kunjarani Devi strongly believes that the Indian lifters will win laurels for the country in the event. “I believe both our men and women weightlifters have the potential to win medals. Ultimately, it depends on how they perform, how they train, and how dedicated they are,” she said in an interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

For Chanu, the 2022 gold medallist in the 49kg category, the Commonwealth Games could act as a confidence booster ahead of what could be a tough year. The qualification window for the LA 28 Olympics will begin on July 27. Additionally, with weight categories changed ahead of the Games, Chanu’s transition from a 48/49kg lifter to 53kg should start as soon as possible.

“Moving from one weight category to another is never easy. Transitioning requires careful planning because the level of competition and the physical demands are different. The decision should be based on where the athlete has the best chance of winning a medal. If Mirabai performs best in the lower weight category, she should continue there. If Bindyarani Devi, (58kg lifter) is stronger in the higher weight category, she can compete there. The objective is to maximise India's medal opportunities. Our goal should be to ensure that India does not lose medal opportunities in any weight category,” the seven-time World Championships silver medallist explained.

With qualification for the Games beginning, Kunjarani said that she hopes to see more lifters qualify for the Olympics. In the last three editions, the lifters’ count from India has not exceeded two (two in Rio 2016, one each in Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024). “This is a very important and challenging period for Indian weightlifting. Our first priority is to ensure that more Indian athletes qualify for the Olympic Games. The qualification itself is a major challenge for both the athletes and the Indian team. The CWG will also be an important indicator of our athletes' current form. Their performances there could positively influence their Olympic qualification campaign,” she said.

Another thing she wished to see India attain is a balance between senior and junior weightlifters. “Young athletes naturally look up to senior players and aspire to reach the same level. However, success in sport requires discipline, patience, and respect. Senior athletes should guide and support the juniors by sharing their experience and helping them grow. At the same time, juniors should respect their seniors and learn from them,” she signed off.

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