Hockey India announces 20-member squad for upcoming World Cup

CHENNAI: HARMANPREET Singh will skipper the 20-member men's hockey team for the upcoming World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. There are not many surprises in the squad named by Hockey India on Tuesday. The Men In Blue, who haven't won a World Cup since 1975, will face Pakistan, Wales and England in the group stage of the tournament in Amstelveen from August 15.

Per the release issued by HI, coach Craig Fulton said the team wasn't 'getting ahead of ourselves'. "Press, counter, perform isn't just our tactical identity — it's how this group trains and thinks together every single day," he was quoted as saying. "We are not getting ahead of ourselves - one game at a time, all in, is the mentality we're taking into every match.

"This is a well-balanced squad — the right mix of tournament experience and in-form youth who've earned their spot through performance, not reputation. Fifty years since 1975 (World Cup win), this group has a chance to write its own chapter in Indian hockey history, and we are really excited about it," the South African coach added.

Fixtures in the group stage: Wales (August 15), England (August 17), Pakistan (August 19)

The knock-out stages begin from August 21. The final is on August 30.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera; Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach; Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad; Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.