Pranesh takes down Gukesh in penultimate round

CHENNAI: World Champion D Gukesh suffered a third defeat at the Chennai Grand Masters, this time at the hands of M Pranesh in the sixth round of the tournament. If he loses in the tournament's last round to Hans Niemann, the world champion will fall out of the elite 2700 bracket, a level generally considered as chess' elite. As soon as he lost to his younger compatriot, he rushed past the fans to mull over his thoughts.

In contrast, Pranesh went to the hall to interact with fans where live commentary and simultaneous display was on. When the game was on, it looked like Gukesh could score a win, but the world champion erred more than once with his calculations and Pranesh made the most of these opportunities to register a sensational win, his first in the tournament.

Pranesh who is know in chess circles as ''Baby-faced Assassin' lived up to his reputation by inflicting a shocking defeat upon the world Champ.

''I am happy to beat Gukesh. It is certainly the biggest win of my career,'' said an elated Pranesh after the game. Known as the 'Baby-Faced Assassin in chess circles, lived up to the billing as he beat Gukesh in 39 moves. The World No 47, who is coached by RB Ramesh, again showed his killer instinct to one and all. "It (game against Gukesh) was bit shaky but I think it worked really well. Like last year also I had a similar game with Abhimanyu Puranik. Engine said it was winning for him but I managed to wreck him,'' said Pranesh.

Pranesh insisted that he was confident that he could beat Gukesh as they had played together right from the Under-13 age group.

"I was confident and believed that I can beat him. I had confidence from the way I play. We were already playing when we were young. So I have beaten him there (Under-13 and so on). And that gave the confidence,'" revealed Pranesh.

This is the second time that Gukesh fluffed his lines while having a winning position in the tournament. "Even yesterday at least the engine was saying that he (Gukesh) had a slightly winning position against Arjun (Erigaisi) . He couldn't convert that today also. Maybe he is just thinking a lot in the opening. He is just not giving enough time to win after getting winning position," Pranesh, who had helped R Vaishali during the women's Candidates in Cyprus, opined.

"I prepared four to five days for the tournament. I do not get depressed or lose sleep if I lose or draw a game. I just prepare well again and I am confident in my abilities. I consult the engine between two games."

Results: Round 6: GM Hans Niemann (2.5) drew with GM Dmitry Andreikin (3); GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov (3.5) drew with GM Alireza Firouzja (4); GM Arjun Erigaisi (3.5) lost to GM Nihal Sarin (3); GM M Pranesh (3) beat GM D Gukesh (1.5).