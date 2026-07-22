2026 CWG: Medal tally may be affected, but hopefully not position on the table: Viren

In recent years, CWG has become an event that countries are hesitant to bid for. The upcoming one was originally supposed to be held in Victoria before Glasgow eventually securing the rights. India, after 20 years, will host the next event in 2030. Rasquinha felt that the significance of the CWG event has not diminished from an athlete's point of view. He believes that it remains the first big stage at the international level for up and coming athletes. "I would never be complacent about saying that the Commonwealth Games nowadays are of no value. Athletics, for example, has Neeraj Chopra's event. There's Neeraj, Arshad Nadeem, Rumesh Pathirage who can possibly be one, two, three at CWG, at the Olympics. Take men's high jump, last time Tejaswin Shankar got bronze. I think Avinash Sable's event last time in the 3000 metres steeplechase was one of the best ever. And first time since 1994 that a non-Kenyan was on the podium. So, it was to show the quality of athletics. Boxers are very good in terms of being able to handle competition. It's not something to be taken lightly. And especially for younger players, I think the Commonwealth Games is a great platform to make a name for yourself. I remember the 2018 Commonwealth Games was the first major senior international gold medal for Neeraj Chopra. I think he really burst into the limelight after that. When you look at young Indians, say female boxers like Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, so many of them, it's so important for them to be able to make a mark in these games," he explained.

Watch Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games – Day 1 on July 24, 2026, from 1:00 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD.