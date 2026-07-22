UTT 2026: Teen star Syndrela making notable strides at big stage

“When I got to know about him for the first time, I was so happy but also sad at the same time because I really wanted to see him. I thought that had he been around, he would have been a mentor to me because he's my family after all and I could learn so many things from him,” she explained. The memory of him, from the tales her father and grandfather narrate to her, will forever live on. “They tell me stories about him and how he was and I'm sure he would be proud of me now where I am," she added.

While she continues to dominate age-group meets nationally and internationally as a 16-year-old, there was a time where she exited tournaments early. She began playing table tennis aged eight in Kolkata, and joined Soumyadeep Roy’s academy, a year later. “I went to his academy only after I got to know that he opened up the academy thanks to UTT. I used to practice every day, have fun and then I played tournaments,” she said. Then came the reality check. “I used to lose like a whole year. I was losing either in the second round or third round,” she said.

To make matters worse, Syndrela suffered an injury to her right wrist after COVID in 2021. “I got hurt during practice, I got sad that I couldn’t play any more tournaments. I missed out on the National Ranking tournament, for which I was eligible, because of the injury,” she said. But she never budged. The teenager returned with more vigour. As soon as her wrist healed, she took part in the first national ranking tournament, and went on to win it.

Successes followed but the teenager did not get her big break yet. Last year, she went unsold in the UTT auction, which also acted as another source of motivation. This year, she took the table by storm, completing a rare double (U17 and U19 women’s singles titles) in the UTT Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships in Dehradun in April this year.

But little she knew about what was to come after this. In last month’s WTT Star Contender event in Slovenia, the message in Syndrela’s inbox would turn out to be a life-changer. “I was scrolling through the phone and coach sir sent me the official mail and when I saw my name on the squad I was extremely happy. I called my mom and dad. I felt ‘yes, finally my hard work paid off this year,’” she said.

There’s more opportunity to make things better, too. Syndrela and Goa Challengers are frontrunners to win the UTT title, as they have qualified to the semifinals unscathed. Win that, and Syndrela’s UTT career will have the highest of highs, not long after getting unsold.