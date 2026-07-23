2026 CWG: Lawn Bowls team aims to scale new peak at Glasgow

CHENNAI: Confidence. Recognition. Pressure. Expectations.

These are the words the Indian lawn bowl athletes keep going back to as they gear up for their group stage matches in the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Four years ago, this was not the case. Until the final stages of the Birmingham 2022 Games, the majority of the country did not know much about the sport. It remained an unknown entity. No Indian had medalled in the sport at CWG before. Some of the athletes, who had been competing in their fourth CWG event, even felt that if they did not have a podium finish, they might not be considered for the next CWG. Every one of the athletes at the event had to rely on a day job to make ends meet apart from representing India at the biggest stage.

It all changed on a historic Wednesday evening in August 2022. The women's team won gold in fours and the men's team won silver in fours, securing the first podiums for the country at the CWG level. Awards, recognition and fame followed. So did the opportunities. Now, five of the eight medallists from 2022 are back again in Glasgow to have a crack at a second medal.

Changing perception

In these four years, their lives have changed in some way or other. For Pinki, a former cricketer turned physical education teacher at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, it gave immense confidence to medal at CWG despite the turmoil in personal life. She was going through a marital separation in the lead-up to the Games in 2022 and now Pinki, an Arjuna awardee, gets recognition at her school. Her students, even the ones who have graduated before settling abroad, come up to her and talk to her. "People used to say my father's name to call me," she told this daily from UK. "Now they recognise my father with my name. I got upgraded at school. Even now, when I am in London, I get calls from my students from India. They say that they want to meet me. You can earn money, but you can't buy someone's respect. You have to earn it yourself."

She is not alone. Dinesh Kumar, another medallist from 2022, is working as a constable with the Jharkhand police department. His job stability has given the family respite while he focuses on winning another medal. Rupa Rani Tirkey, a former kabaddi player and a district sports office in Jamshedpur, credits her family's support for being able to continue the sport. She travels to Ranchi every weekend to train and her husband, an engineer, joins to help her out. Navneet Singh, part of the men's team that won silver, is now a commercial pilot on unpaid leave to compete at this event.

The change, cash rewards and awards have come but not at the scale to change things drastically. Dinesh continues to hope for a promotion in his department. "I have won two medals at the Asian Championships. I have won a Commonwealth medal and a World Cup. This is all because of a good level of confidence. I am hoping and waiting for a promotion," said Dinesh. Navneet, meanwhile, continues to make compromises as he balances his work and sport. He felt that the state governments could do more, but the Bowling Federation of India (BFI) is taking good care of the athletes.