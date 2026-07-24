'Mondo mystery solved' for long jumper Sreeshankar

CHENNAI: While long jumper and CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar may have regained his mojo post his injury, there was still one thing that was concerning him. One of his ‘weak points’ was adapting to the Mondo track, widely used across the world. The premium, synthetic athletics track made out of vulcanized rubber is considered fast and needs small adaptations before hitting the top gear.

"The only time we get to compete in Mondo tracks is when we go abroad for competition. That too in World Championships and probably some of the Diamond Leagues. So I always had issues coping up with the tracks," he said. That slowly changed in the training camp which was organised by the Athletics Federation of India in Spala, Poland. "So, when I came here, the first week I felt a bit difficult adjusting with the bounce. Because the feedback you get from the Mondo track is completely different from what you get from the normal ones. So it took me some time to settle in and to understand the track and my brain to sense the reaction from the ground," he explained.

"Now, I'm feeling really good with the surface and also connecting properly with my jumps. After a session, me and my dad told coach James Hiller of (Athletics Director of) Reliance Foundation that the Mondo mystery is finally solved for me. Because every time on the Mondo track, I perform very poorly — be it the World championships in Tokyo or the Budapest Worlds in 2023," he said.