2026 CWG: NADA denies Tulika reprieve as of now

CHENNAI: India's ace judoka Tulika Maan is ineligible to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after failing three whereabouts in a year. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) had provisionally suspended her but because she was part of the Indian contingent at the Glasgow Games, she had asked for an early hearing to clear her name.

The NADA agreed to hear her out on Saturday but maintained that she was still ineligible to participate at the Games and she has been given seven days deadline to produce evidence to support her claim that she did not commit an anti-doping violation.