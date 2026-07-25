2026 CWG: NADA denies Tulika reprieve as of now

CHENNAI: India's ace judoka Tulika Maan is ineligible to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after failing three whereabouts in a year. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) had provisionally suspended her but because she was part of the Indian contingent at the Glasgow Games, she had asked for an early hearing to clear her name.
The NADA agreed to hear her out on Saturday but maintained that she was still ineligible to participate at the Games and she has been given seven days deadline to produce evidence to support her claim that she did not commit an anti-doping violation.
The interim order on Saturday said that an application filed by the athlete to list provisional suspension has been dismissed and the ban will continue until the final disposal of the case. The order said that she will "remain ineligible to participate in any competition or activity as provided under Article 10.14.1 of NADR during the pendency of the proceedings'.
Tulika was supposed to leave for Glasgow on July 28 and following this development, she will not be boarding the flight. The interim Judo Federation of India had been waiting for the NADA order before cancelling her tickets.