CWG 2026: Jhandu Kumar bags heavyweight para powerlifting bronze, opens India's medal account

India's Jhandu Kumar clinched the bronze medal in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, securing the country's first medal of the competition.

Nigeria's Idris Riluwan scored 132.8 points to win the gold while Matthew Harding (131) took home the silver medal.

Jhandu amassed 130.9 points to finish on the podium after successfully lifting 181kg and 190kg. He failed his final attempt of 196kg.

The other Indian in the fray Sudhir (114.1) finished sixth.

The 28-year-old's triumph capped a remarkable rise from Harnaut village in Bihar's Nalanda district, where he helped his parents sell vegetables to support the family after contracting polio at the age of five.

With little financial backing, Kumar initially took up weight training between 2010 and 2012 simply to build strength before trying shot put and javelin. He eventually found his calling in para powerlifting.

The biggest hurdle, however, came outside the gym. Unable to afford the nutrition required for elite competition, Kumar ran a small vegetable business, travelling nearly 20 kilometres to local markets despite not owning a wheelchair.