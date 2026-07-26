Anthony Joshua storms back from two knockdowns to stop Prenga in round 2

JEDDAH: Former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua recovered from two knockdowns to knock out Kristian Prenga in the second round of a dramatic non-title heavyweight fight on Saturday.

Joshua was flattened by an uppercut inside 30 seconds. He beat the count but looked seriously shaken.

Then Prenga laid out Joshua again, and again Joshua rose before the end of the count and survived to the bell.

A quick end was expected but nobody thought it would be Prenga's. Joshua unleashed a flurry of fists and finished Prenga with a right hook, sending the Albanian through the bottom of the ropes.

The turnaround shocked even heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk, whose face ringside was caught by TV cameras.

The comeback also possibly saved an all-British showdown between Joshua and Tyson Fury. Joshua's manager Eddie Hearn claims his fighter and Fury have signed a contract to meet for the first time later this year, but on condition they came through warmup bouts this weekend.

"I hope the fans will be in for a lovely treat," Joshua told the crowd about fighting Fury.