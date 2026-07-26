Lando Norris back on pole at Hungarian Grand Prix as rivals Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli handed penalties

BUDAPEST: World champion Lando Norris of McLaren narrowly outpaced Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton on Saturday to seize his first pole position of the year for this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix before the Briton and championship leader Kimi Antonelli were handed penalties.

The 26-year-old Briton clocked a best lap of one minute and 17.207 seconds to wreck Hamilton's bid for pole by just 0.012 seconds with Charles Leclerc qualifying third in the second Ferrari before the grid for Sunday's race in Budapest was rearranged by the race commissioners.

World championship leader Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes was originally fourth, 0.260 seconds adrift, ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren and four-time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

"I am very happy to be back on top," said a beaming Norris.

"It was a tough session and these guys (Ferrari) were very quick. It's been tough all weekend, but we have been quick and our upgrades have helped – it's so nice to be on pole especially at this track."

Hamilton had been within reach of becoming the oldest pole-sitter since Mario Andretti at the 1982 Italian Grand Prix while for Norris it was a second Budapest pole and the 17th of his career, his most recent coming in Las Vegas in November.

The 41-year-old was found guilty of impeding McLaren rival Oscar Piastri during his final slowdown lap and drops down to fifth.