Mirabai Chanu completes hattrick of golds at CWG; nation hails weightlifting star

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal with a commanding performance in the women's 48kg event at Glasgow 2026 on Sunday, handing India its first gold of the Games and extending her unbeaten run at the quadrennial event.

She added the Glasgow title to her Commonwealth Games triumphs in 2018 and 2022, reaffirming her dominance in the category. The result was never really in doubt; the only question was how far Mirabai would push the limits. And the Manipuri superstar answered in emphatic style, rewriting the record books with a stunning display of strength and composure.

Chanu's Gold win came after compatriot Rishikanta Singh's silver medal in the men's 60 kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

Chanu expressed delight at completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals.

In a post on X, Chanu called the achievement especially meaningful in her fourth Commonwealth Games appearance. She thanked everyone for their unwavering support.

"I am pleased with my performance and truly humbled to win my third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal at Glasgow. This being my fourth CWG appearance makes this achievement even more special. I would like to thank everyone for your unwavering support. Jai Hind," she said.

The 31-year-old shattered the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in the snatch, while also setting new CWG marks in clean and jerk and total.

She lifted a commanding 190kg, with a best effort of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk.

Her dominance was such that silver medallist Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria finished a distant second with a total lift of 168kg, a staggering 22kg behind Mirabai’s winning effort.

Chanu's competition began when everyone else in the field was done.

The journey to another golden moment was not without a scare. Mirabai endured a nervous start, failing to register her opening snatch attempt at 82kg.