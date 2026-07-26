Mirabai Chanu completes hattrick of golds at CWG; nation hails weightlifting star

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal with a commanding performance in the women's 48kg event at Glasgow 2026 on Sunday, handing India its first gold of the Games and extending her unbeaten run at the quadrennial event.
She added the Glasgow title to her Commonwealth Games triumphs in 2018 and 2022, reaffirming her dominance in the category. The result was never really in doubt; the only question was how far Mirabai would push the limits. And the Manipuri superstar answered in emphatic style, rewriting the record books with a stunning display of strength and composure.
Chanu's Gold win came after compatriot Rishikanta Singh's silver medal in the men's 60 kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
Chanu expressed delight at completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals.
In a post on X, Chanu called the achievement especially meaningful in her fourth Commonwealth Games appearance. She thanked everyone for their unwavering support.
"I am pleased with my performance and truly humbled to win my third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal at Glasgow. This being my fourth CWG appearance makes this achievement even more special. I would like to thank everyone for your unwavering support. Jai Hind," she said.
The 31-year-old shattered the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in the snatch, while also setting new CWG marks in clean and jerk and total.
She lifted a commanding 190kg, with a best effort of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk.
Her dominance was such that silver medallist Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria finished a distant second with a total lift of 168kg, a staggering 22kg behind Mirabai’s winning effort.
Chanu's competition began when everyone else in the field was done.
The journey to another golden moment was not without a scare. Mirabai endured a nervous start, failing to register her opening snatch attempt at 82kg.
But true to her champion’s temperament, she quickly regained her rhythm, showing the grit and class that have defined her remarkable career.
Even in the clean and jerk, Mirabai faced a brief moment of uncertainty, failing to complete her opening attempt. However, the Olympic medallist responded like a champion, effortlessly hoisting the same 105kg weight in her second attempt.
The lift not only secured the gold but also shattered the Commonwealth Games record in the clean and jerk category and bettered the total lift mark.
With the contest already sealed, Mirabai chose not to take unnecessary risks and skipped her third attempt, keeping in mind the Asian Games, scheduled less than two months away.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in lauding Chanu after she produced another historic performance.
"Another glorious chapter in Indian Weightlifting!" wrote PM Modi on 'X'.
"The talented Mirabai Chanu once again showcased her skills at the Commonwealth Games with a stunning performance in the 48kg category and winning Gold.
With back-to-back Commonwealth Games Golds and an overall fourth CWG medal to her name, she remains an inspiration for every Indian.
Congratulations to her! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead," he added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Mirabai, saying her historic gold was the reward for years of unwavering dedication.
"Congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning the Gold Medal in Weightlifting at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.
Her unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of excellence have brought glory to the nation," Singh wrote on 'X'.
"This remarkable achievement reflects the spirit of perseverance and dedication that continues to inspire millions of young Indians.
Wishing her continued success and many more laurels in the years to come," he added.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded Mirabai's remarkable consistency after she completed a rare hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals, having also topped the podium in the 2018, 2022 and now the 2026 Glasgow edition.
"A hat-trick of GOLD medals! Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on clinching the Gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
Your unwavering dedication, remarkable consistency, and extraordinary strength continue to make India proud on the global stage," wrote Mandaviya on 'X'.
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh also congratulated Mirabai on her success.
"Heartiest congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on winning the Gold Medal in the Women's 48 kg Weightlifting event at the #CommonwealthGames2026 in Glasgow, while shattering multiple records.
"Your extraordinary achievement is a shining testament to dedication, resilience, and excellence.
You have once again made Manipur and India immensely proud.
Wishing you many more glorious successes ahead," the CM said in a post on X.
Former chief minister N Biren Singh, too, greeted Mirabai on the achievement.
(With inputs from PTI)